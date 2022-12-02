Gujarat elections 2022: Will lotus bloom again on Surat East seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Surat East Assembly Election Results 2022

Surat East election results 2022: Surat East is one of the 16 assembly constituencies in Surat district. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a clean sweep winning 14 out of 16 seats in the district. The saffron party is hoping to repeat or better the feat in 2022. Congress had managed to win two seats - Mandvi and Mangrol - in 2017.

While incumbent BJP MLA Arvind Shantilal Rana is again contesting from Surat East assembly constituency, the Congress has fielded Aslam Cyclewala for assembly elections 2022.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given ticket to Kanchan Jariwala from Surat East seat, however, he withdrew nomination following a 'kidnapping' drama. Jariwala later lashed out at his own party - AAP, which accused the BJP of 'kidnapping' its candidate. Jariwala was earlier with the Congress and had contested the Surat civic polls too but lost.

In 2017, BJP's Arvind Shantilal Rana had won Surat East seat by defeating Congress candidate Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas Congress by a margin of 13,347 votes.

Voting on Surat East seat was held in December and results will be declared on December 8.