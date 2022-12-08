Shimla Election Results 2022 LIVE: Who will win? Counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shimla Election Results 2022 LIVE: Who will win? Counting of votes today

Shimla Election Results 2022 LIVE : The counting of votes for the Shimla Assembly constituency begins. This year, the total percentage of voters in the constituency was recorded at 62 percent. The constituency is witnessing the main battle among Bhartiya Janta Party's Sanjay Sood, Congress's Harish Janartha and Aam Aadmi Party's Chaman Rakesh Ajta. The Shimla constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. In 2017, Suresh Bhardwaj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Harish Janartha an Independent with a margin of 1903 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.