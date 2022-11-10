Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  4. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP's Suresh Bhardwaj return to power in Shimla?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Shimla Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the BJP, AAP, Congress and CPI(M).

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 21:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Shimla Assembly Constituency

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Shimla Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is a segment of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Shimla Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist). 

Candidates in the fray for Shimla Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Chaman Rakesh Ajta from AAP, Tikender Singh Panwar from CPI(M) and two candidates each from BJP and Congress. 

In the 2017 state assembly elections, Suresh Bhardwaj of the BJP won the seat.

Previous elections and winners 

Year Member Party
1967 Daulat Ram Chauhan BJP
1972 Daulat Ram Chauhan BJP
1977 Daulat Ram Chauhan Janata Party
1982 Daulat Ram Chauhan BJP
1985 Harbhajan Singh Bhajji Congress
1990 Suresh Bhardwaj BJP
1993 Rakesh Singha CPI(M)
1996 Adarsh Kumar Congress
1998 Narinder Bragta BJP
2003 Harbhajan Singh Bhajji Congress
2007 Suresh Bhardwaj BJP
2012 Suresh Bhardwaj BJP
2017 Suresh Bhardwaj BJP

