Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will BJP's Suresh Bhardwaj return to power in Shimla?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Shimla Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is a segment of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Shimla Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Candidates in the fray for Shimla Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Chaman Rakesh Ajta from AAP, Tikender Singh Panwar from CPI(M) and two candidates each from BJP and Congress.

In the 2017 state assembly elections, Suresh Bhardwaj of the BJP won the seat.

Previous elections and winners