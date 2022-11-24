Rajkot West Assembly Constituency Gujarat Election 2022: BJP, AAP, Cong in tough contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajkot West assembly constituency election 2022

Gujarat Election 2022: Polling in Rajkot West will be held on December 1, 2022 in the first phase of Gujarat assembly election 2022 and counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The key contest in Rajkot West is going to be between BJP’s Dr Darshita Shah, AAP’s Dinesh Joshi and Congress’ Mansukhbhai Kalariya. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Vijay Rupani of the BJP won the seat by defeating Indranil Congress' Rajguru with a margin of 53755 votes.

Candidate's Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Vijay Rupani BJP Winner 131,586 60.67% 53,755 Indranil Rajguru INC Runner Up 77,831 35.89%

PM Modi in October held a roadshow in the constituency to further consolidate BJP's fortunes here and launched a host of projects.

Congress is too trying to unseat BJP, hoping to regain its lost ground while AAP will fight to make its presence in yet anothe state.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in Gujarat, where it has been in rule for the last 27 years in a row.

The Congress had given a good challenge to the BJP in the last assembly elections in Gujarat in 2017, when the Congress won 77 seats and the BJP 99.

The Congress had secured 41.44 percent votes while the BJP bagged 49.05 percent in the 2017 polls.

The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the poll this time is likely to change the equations from the straight contest between the BJP and the Congress.