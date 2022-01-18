Punjab: BJP holds meeting to finalise seat-sharing formula; to play role of 'elder brother'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) leader Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa during a meeting, ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Highlights BJP has stitched an electoral alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

It is believed that delay in finalising seat-sharing formula was due to differences over few seats

Polling in Punjab will be held in a single-phase on February 20

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is for the first time would be seen in the role of 'elder brother' in an alliance in Punjab. The BJP is entering the fray with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The three parties are, however, yet to seal the seat-sharing formula for February 20 polls.

If sources are to be believed, according to news agency IANS, there are still some differences between the three parties over many seats. On Monday, the political situation in Punjab and the names of probable candidates were discussed in detail at the BJP headquarters in Delhi under the chairmanship of party's national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the meeting discussions on alliance and seats were held with election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, election co-in-charge and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP National General Secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Punjab State President and other leaders of Punjab BJP Core Committee.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Dushyant Gautam said that all the seats were discussed in the meeting. "We will fight on some seats and our allies will fight on some."

Responding to a question about seat-sharing among the allies, he said nothing has been finalised yet and discussions are still underway. He added that with the extension of elections' dates, date for finalising the seats has also been extended.

Similarly, Meenakshi Lekhi while answering the question about the alliance and the candidates said that there is a due process in the BJP and all information will be given to the media after it is decided.

On January 11, a veteran BJP leader associated with the Punjab elections had claimed that the BJP is preparing to contest on 80 out of the 117 seats in the state and the remaining seats will be contested by both of its allies -- the Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (United).

However, it is now being learnt that some differences have erupted among the coalition parties over a few seats. In such a situation, the exercise of finding a middle way is still going on. A BJP leader said that the alliance will contest the elections in Punjab "very strongly" and if needed, "it may give some its seats to the allies".

READ MORE: Punjab Assembly election to be held on February 20: Election Commission