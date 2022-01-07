Friday, January 07, 2022
     
BJP MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over breach in PM Modi's security

BJP has sought to put Congress in the dock over the security lapse during PM's recent visit to Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2022 14:43 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHBIDHURI

BJP MPs raise slogans against Congress over breach in PM Modi's security

 

Highlights

  • BJP MPs raise slogans against Congress over breach in PM Modi's security
  • BJP has sought to put Congress in the dock over the issue
  • Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also started a probe into the security lapse

A group of BJP MPs on Friday held protests near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex here against the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in the Congress-ruled Punjab. The MPs, including Locket Chatterjee and Rajendra Agrawal, raised slogans demanding that the state government apologise to the country and held banners attacking the Congress.

BJP leaders also held a silent protest outside Rajghat in Delhi on Friday. 

 
The BJP has sought to put Congress in the dock over the issue. Modi had to cut short his Punjab visit on Wednesday after a group of protestors blocked the route his cavalcade had taken from the airport. The BJP has accused Congress of conspiring to physically harm the prime minister. The Punjab government has insisted that there was no security lapse but has ordered a probe. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also started a probe into the security lapse.

