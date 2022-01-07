Was conspiracy to attack PM Modi's convoy in Punjab hatched months ago by extremists?

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SCREEN GRAB Screen Grab from YouTube video.

Highlights A YouTube video has emerged showing almost exact sequence of events that happened in Punjab

The video was uploaded on December 3, 2020

PM Modi's convoy was stopped on a flyover for nearly 20 mins near Ferozepur, Punjab on Jan 5

PM Modi Security Breach: Amid allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was a well planned conspiracy, an animated video has emerged showing almost exact sequence of events that took place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2020.

The entire sequence of the PM's security breach in Punjab is almost exactly the same as in this video, raising questions whether extremists were involved in a conspiracy to target the prime minister's convoy.

The video shows PM Modi's cavalcade being blocked by tractors and a huge crowd.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The security lapse has triggered a massive slugfest between the BJP-led Centre and the Congress government in Punjab. While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has ruled out that there was any threat to the PM's life, the Home Ministry has sought a detailed report over the incident.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is gathering information on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab and "big and tough decisions" will be taken.

Meanwhile, a central team probing the security breach reached Ferozepur on Friday while the state government submitted a report to the Centre saying an FIR has been filed in the matter and a two-member panel set up.

(With inputs from agencies)

