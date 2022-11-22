Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP retain Nadiad assembly seat for sixth time?

Gujarat Election 2022: Nadiad is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Kheda district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Nadiad Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for the Nadiad Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Harshad Vaghela from AAP, Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel from Congress.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the Nadiad seat in Gujarat.

In 2017, Pankajkumar Desai of the BJP won the seat.

Previous MLAs from Nadiad assembly constituency