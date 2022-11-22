Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP retain Nadiad assembly seat for sixth time?

Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP retain Nadiad assembly seat for sixth time?

Candidates in the fray for Nadiad Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Harshad Vaghela from AAP, Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel from Congress.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2022 20:32 IST
Gujarat Election 2022, Nadiad
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP retain Nadiad assembly seat for sixth time?

Gujarat Election 2022: Nadiad is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Kheda district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Nadiad Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

Candidates in the fray for the Nadiad Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Harshad Vaghela from AAP, Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel from Congress. 

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the Nadiad seat in Gujarat. 

In 2017, Pankajkumar Desai of the BJP won the seat.

Previous MLAs from Nadiad assembly constituency 

Year MLA Party
1972 Babubhai Desai Congress
1975 Dinsha Patel Congress
1980 Dinsha Patel Janata Party
1985 Dinsha Patel Janata Party
1990 Dinsha Patel Janata Dal
1995 Dinsha Patel Congress
1998 Pankajkumar Desai BJP
2002 Pankajkumar Desai BJP
2007 Pankajkumar Desai BJP
2012 Pankajkumar Desai BJP
2017 Pankajkumar Desai BJP

Full Coverage on Gujarat Assembly Elections

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News