MCD election: Kejriwal makes poll pitch, urges people to not vote for those who halt progress of Delhi

MCD election: Kejriwal makes the poll pitch, urges people to not vote for those who halt the progress of Delhi

MCD elections: Days ahead of the upcoming MCD polls, Delhi chief minister on Sunday urged people not to vote for those who seek to halt the city's development and welfare works.

Addressing a public rally in Paharganj, he also highlighted his government's efforts in building schools and hospitals as well as providing free water and electricity to the people.

Meanwhile, he also lamented that his administration could not do much to improve the city's sanitation, as its responsibility of the same lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"Do not vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi," Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

"In our tenure, we improved schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water besides installing CCTVs and building 'mohalla clinics, but we feel sad that we could not do anything about improving sanitation as it is the responsibility of MCD. Give us one chance to clean Delhi. We will deliver results," he added.

The AAP supremo also promised to not allow "garbage of mountains in Delhi". He also hit out at the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the BJP for hindering the work of the Delhi government.

"The BJP has deployed L-G sahab to stop my work. Do not vote for those who stop the progress of Delhi," he said. Exuding confidence in winning the December 4 MCD polls, Kejriwal said, "We will win the MCD polls, it is just that we want to see how many seats we get.

"You gave me 67 out of 70 seats in assembly elections. I am fond of the taste of such victories. I do not want anything less than that," he said. He also claimed a conspiracy by the BJP to stop the free supply of power to Delhi residents.

It should be mentioned here that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

