Manipur phase 2 voting LIVE Updates: Polling for last phase begins across 22 assembly constituencies

Manipur phase 2 voting LIVE: Polling in the second phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7:00 AM on Saturday (March 5) in 22 constituencies spread across six districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 pandemic protocols. The result of as many as 92 candidates, including two women will be sealed today. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The results of the Manipur Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10. 22 contituencies namely Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST) are going for polls on March 5. Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday. A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. On March 3, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on all kinds of political campaigns for the second phase of the state assembly polls slated to be held on March 5. The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.