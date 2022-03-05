Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Manipur phase 2 voting LIVE Updates: Polling for last phase begins across 22 assembly constituencies
New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2022 8:47 IST
Image Source : THE CEO MANIPUR (TWITTER) @CEOMANIPUR

Manipur phase 2 voting LIVE UPDATES: Phase 2 poll day scenes from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Model Polling Station.

 

Manipur phase 2 voting LIVE: Polling in the second phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7:00 AM on Saturday (March 5) in 22 constituencies spread across six districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 pandemic protocols. The result of as many as 92 candidates, including two women will be sealed today. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The results of the Manipur Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10. 22 contituencies namely Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST) are going for polls on March 5. Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday. A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. On March 3, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on all kinds of political campaigns for the second phase of the state assembly polls slated to be held on March 5. The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022. 

 

Live updates :Manipur phase 2 voting | MARCH 5

  • Mar 05, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur polls: Safety measures have been put in place to ensure Covid-safe election

    Proper safety measures have been put in place in order to ensure a Covid-safe election. Khangbok RRT Team has been stationed at Phc Sangaiyumpham. 

  • Mar 05, 2022 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WATCH: A glimpse of Model Polling Station in Jiribam

    SEE VIDEO

     

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur polls: Voters lining up to exercise their right to vote in Ukhrul

    Voters lining up to exercise their right to vote at Model and Women Managed Polling Station, Ukhrul.

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election 2022: Phase 1 repolling for New Keithelmanbi polling station begins

    Phase 1 Repoll for New Keithelmanbi polling station has started with proper security reinforcement today.

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur polls: Voters stand in queues at Parlon, Jiribam while maintaining social distancing amid COVID

    Polling for the last phase of Manipur Elections 2022 has begun. Voters stand in queues at Parlon and Jiribam while maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. 

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur polls: Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote

    Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. Speaking to the media, Singh who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat said,  "They said that there is some technical error." 

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur polls: Whose electoral fortune will be decided today ?

    A total of 8,38,730 electors including 4,28,679 females and 31 transgender, are eligible to cast their votes across 1,247 polling stations in six electoral districts- Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong. Today's balloting would settle the electoral fortunes of former three time (2002-2017) Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and several other BJP government's ministers and sitting MLAs.

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress leaders meet EC, seek free and fair election in Manipur

    Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls in Manipur, the Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure free and fair polling exercise. A Congress delegation met the commission and also raised the issue of the BJP-led state government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement, despite the model code of conduct being in force. The party said that these issues have "far-reaching consequences" for the conduct of free and fair elections. The delegation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh and party leader Salman Khurshid met the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners. The Congress apprised them of "the BJP's 'goondagardi' tactics that have made a mockery of the phase-1 polls in Manipur. We urged them to intervene to ensure free and fair polls in phase two tomorrow," Ramesh said after the meeting. "What kind of democracy is this? I feel in Manipur, for the BJP it is not Manipur but 'money-pur'," he said, citing the release on bail of the murder accused brother of a BJP MLA on the day the home minister went to the state. The Congress raised the issue of release of funds- Rs 15.70 crore on February 1 and Rs 92.65 lakh on March 1- to banned militant groups by the state government, according to a memorandum submitted by it.

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting for last phase of Manipur Elections 2022 begins

    Voting for the last phase of Manipur Elections 2022 begins; 92 candidates across 22 assembly constituencies in fray. Repolling also being held in 12 polling stations across 5 constituencies that went to the poll on February 28 in the first phase.

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election 2022: How many voters will cast their vote today?

    A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

  • Mar 05, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur phase 2 polling: Political parties and their alliances

    BJP has decided to go solo this time and is contesting all 60 seats alone. On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular). 

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur Election 2022: What is the timing for polling today?

    Voting will begin at 7:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Covid-19 protocols for the voters, including use of face masks, sanitiser, social distancing and thermal screening, are being maintained.

     

  • Mar 05, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manipur phase 2 polling: How many candidates are in fray?

    A total of 92 candidates, including two females, are in the fray for the second phase of Manipur polls, scheduled for today. 22 contituencies namely Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST) will be going for polls on March 5.

