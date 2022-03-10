Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Manipur Election Results 2022: Here is the full list of winners

The BJP had secured 21 seats in 2017 and wrested power for first time after stitching together a coalition govt with the support of 4 NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

Published on: March 10, 2022
The counting of votes for assembly elections in Manipur, along with four other states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, will be underway from 8:00 am onwards today (March 10). 

In the previous polls in 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, the state witnessed a hung Assembly. The BJP had secured 21 seats in 2017 and wrested power for the first time after stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.  However, this time the BJP, NPP and NPF are contesting separately and have fielded candidates against each other. Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years (2002-2017) and emerged as the single largest party by securing 28 seats in 2017, this time formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular. 

For Manipur, here is the full list of winners. The list will be updated as and when results are announced by the Election Commission of India.

Constituency              Winner/Party

Khundrakpam

Heingang
Khurai
Kshetrigao
Thongju
Keirao
Andro
Lamlai
Thangmeiband
Uripok
Sagolband
Keishamthong
Singjamei
Yaiskul
Wangkhei
Sekmai
Lamsang
Konthoujam
Patsoi
Langthabal
Naoriya Pakhanglakpa
Wangoi
Mayang Imphal
Nambol
Oinam
Bishnupur
Moirang
Thanga
Kumbi
Lilong
Thoubal
Wangkhem
Heirok
Wangjing Tentha
Khangabok
Wabgai
Kakching
Hiyanglam
Sugnu
Jiribam
Chandel
Tengnoupal
Phungyar
Ukhrul
Chingai
Saikul
Karong
Mao
Tadubi
Kangpokpi
Saitu
Tamei
Tamenglong
Nungba
Tipaimukh
Thanlon
Henglep
Churachandpur
Saikot
Singhat

