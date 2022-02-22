Manipur Election 2022: Smriti Irani joins traditional Manipuri dancers during Imphal visit | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Election 2022: Smriti Irani joins traditional Manipuri dancers during Imphal visit

Highlights BJP leader Smriti Irani visited Imphal on Friday ahead of assembly elections in the Manipur.

She joined traditional dancers of Manipur for a dance during her visit.

BJP Manipur's official Twitter handle shared the video via a tweet.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday (February 18) joined traditional dancers of Manipur during her visit to Imphal, ahead of assembly elections in the state. Irani was canvassing for BJP candidate Okram Henry Singh in Manipur when she joined the group of dancers.

BJP Manipur's official Twitter handle shared the video via a tweet.

During her visit to Imphal, she addressed the public stating that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted the creation of 60,000 startups in India. She said that if the BJP forms the government in the state then it would form a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for startups in Manipur.

Attacking the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said, "Did Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party manage to create an environment for the creation of at least 60 startups in the country."

In a laundry list of freebies, the Union Minister said that those who attain 18 years of age would get free laptops and teenagers who want to go to college, and girls who want to pursue further studies would receive free scooty.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5.