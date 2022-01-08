Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Polls to be conducted in 2 phases on February 27, March 3

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Polling dates announced

Manipur Election Dates, Full Schedule: Assembly election in Manipur will be held in * phases starting ** , the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The state had witnessed 2-phase polling in 2017. Manipur assembly elections 2022 will also be conducted in 2 phases.

Manipur Election 2022 Dates: Full Schedule:

Phase 1

Issue of Notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Last date of scrutiny: February 9

Last date of Withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of polling: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Last date of scrutiny: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of polling: March 3

Election results will be announced on March 10. In total, elections in all 5 poll-bound states will be conducted in 7 phases.

In 2017, the EC had held the Manipur assembly polls in two phases with voting taking place on March 4 and March 8. The results were announced on March 11. The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will end on 19 March this year. The ruling party in Manipur currently is the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the CM is Nongthombam Biren Singh.

Recently, members of the BJP in Manipur burned effigies of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi here late on Thursday in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab a day ago, reported news agency PTI.

In light of the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur, political parties from the state have expressed concerns over pre-poll violence and have urged the Election Commission to deploy adequate security forces during the poll process.

During the virtual interaction with top Manipur officials, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra conveyed his concern to the chief secretary about the low vaccination rate in the state and asked to pace up the inoculation drive.

