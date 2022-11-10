Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Jagat Singh Negi retain seat in Kinnaur?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kinnaur Assembly Constituency latest updates

Kinnaur Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Kinnaur Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for the Kinnaur Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Tersem Singh from AAP, Jagat Singh Negi from the Congress and one candidate from the BJP.

In 2017, Jagat Singh Negi of the Indian National Congress won the seat.

Previous years and MLAs