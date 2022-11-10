Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Jagat Singh Negi retain seat in Kinnaur?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Jagat Singh Negi retain seat in Kinnaur?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kinnaur Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 20:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, Himachal Pradesh elections
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kinnaur Assembly Constituency latest updates

Kinnaur Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Kinnaur Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for the Kinnaur Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Tersem Singh from AAP, Jagat Singh Negi from the Congress and one candidate from the BJP. 

In 2017, Jagat Singh Negi of the Indian National Congress won the seat.

Previous years and MLAs

Year Member Party
1967 Thakur Sen Negi Independent
1972 Thakur Sen Negi Lok Raj Party  
1977 Thakur Sen Negi Independent
1982 Thakur Sen Negi Independent
1985 Dev Raj Negi Congress
1990 Thakur Sen Negi BJP
1993 Dev Raj Negi Congress
1995 Jagat Singh Negi Congress
1998 Chet Ram Negi BJP
2003 Jagat Singh Negi Congress
2007 Tejwant Singh Negi BJP
2012 Jagat Singh Negi Congress
2017 Jagat Singh Negi Congress

