Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Anirudh Singh retain seat in Kasumpti?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kasumpti Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Kasumpti Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Candidates in the fray for Kasumpti Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Rajesh Channa from AAP, Anirudh Singh from Congress and Dr. Kuldip Singh Tanwar from CPI(M).

In the 2017 state assembly elections, Anirudh Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Vijay Jyoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 9397 votes.

Kasumpti Assembly constituency - Previous elections and winners