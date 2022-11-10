Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Anirudh Singh retain seat in Kasumpti?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kasumpti Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the AAP, Congress and CPI(M).

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 22:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kasumpti Assembly Constituency

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Kasumpti Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Kasumpti Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist). 

Candidates in the fray for Kasumpti Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Rajesh Channa from AAP, Anirudh Singh from Congress and Dr. Kuldip Singh Tanwar from CPI(M). 

In the 2017 state assembly elections, Anirudh Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Vijay Jyoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 9397 votes.

Kasumpti Assembly constituency - Previous elections and winners 

Year Member Party
1951 Hitendra Sen Independent
1967 Sita Ramm Congress
1972 Shonkia Ram Kashyap Congress
1977 Roop Dass Kashyap Independent
1982 Balak Ram Kashyap BJP
1985 Shonkia Ram Kashyap Congress
1990 Roop Dass Kashyap BJP
1993 Charanjiv Lal Kashyap Congress
1998 Roop Dass Kashyap BJP
2003 Sohan Lal Independent
2007 Sohan Lal Congress
2012 Anirudh Singh Congress
2017 Anirudh Singh Congress

