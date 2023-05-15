Karnataka Govt Formation LIVE: Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, who will Mallikarjun Kharge pick as new CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Govt Formation | LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka government formation: The Congress which secured a comfortable majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, but the question is on everyone’s mind: 'Who will be the Chief Minister?' It seems that the grand old party is facing difficulty in choosing the Chief Minister of the State amid speculations of Siddaramaiah being the front-runner followed by state party president DK Shivakumar. The contest between two top leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, for the chief ministerial post had intensified with their supporters on Sunday putting up posters in support of their respective leaders.

However, the newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next chief minister. The Congress Legislature Party, which met at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party chief to pick its leader. Meawnhile, party sources claimed that Siddaramaiah is the front-runner for the post of Chief Minister. There will be one CM, one deputy CM and around 25 ministers will be sworn in during the oath ceremony. The name of Chief Minister candidate will be announced in the next two-three days and oath ceremony is likely to take place on May 18 (Thursday).

The Congress in Karnataka ousted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled, and boosting its prospects for future electoral battles. The Congress bagged 136 seats, pushing BJP managed to win 65 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats.