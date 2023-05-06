Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress will 'loot' state if voted to power, says BJP | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress will loot state if voted to power, says BJP.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES : The Congress is ready with a plan to loot Karnataka if voted to power and has a rate card for "transfer, posting and commission", the BJP said on Friday after the opposition party released "corruption rate card" posters to attack its rival in the poll-bound state. Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress through the posters as well as advertisements also accused the BJP of having "sold governance" in the state during its tenure. Hitting back, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said, "The Congress in Karnataka has announced its rate list for transfer, posting and commission before the people. If voted to power, there is a complete plan (of the Congress) to loot but this will remain a dream for the party. People know everything. "The BJP is going to form its 'double engine' government with full majority under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji," he asserted in a tweet in Hindi. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took on the Congress and said the grand old party has a "long epic record of corruption" and it is "desperate" as its "Karnataka ATM dream" is vanishing. Karnataka will witness a single phase of voting on May 10 (Wednesday), whereas, results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.