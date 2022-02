Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion Poll: Uttar Pradesh

India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll: Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10, last phase polling on March 7, and results will be declared on March 10. With less than a week left for the elections to begin, India TV-Ground Zero Research conducted an opinion poll survey to gauge the mood of people. Will BJP be able to retain the big state or Samajwadi Party would be back in power once again, catch all the updates here: