India TV Opinion Poll Punjab: Congress likely to emerge single largest party but may fall short of majority

Punjab assembly election 2022 will be held in one single phase on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10. Now with less than a month left for the state to go for high stakes polls, India TV-Ground Zero conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters in the border state.

In India TV-Ground Zero Research Opinion Poll, we divided Punjab into three regions mainly Malwa (69 seats), Doaba (23 seats), and Majha (25 seats). Punjab has a total of 117 assembly seats.

According to India TV-Ground Zero Opinion Poll, Congress may emerge as the single largest party in Punjab but may fall just short of the majority.

Out of 117, Congress may win around 50-52 seats, SAD-BSP may get 30-32 seats, AAP is likely to get 29-31 seats, BJP+ 1-3 seats, and others may also win 1-3 seats.

In Punjab's Majha region which has 25 seats out of a total 117 seats, Congress may get 38% vote share with 14-16 seats, SAD-BSP may get 25% vote share with 5-7 seats, AAP may bag 24% vote share with 2-4 seats, BJP+ may get 7% vote share with 0-2 seats and others may get 3% vote share but fail to win any seats.

In Punjab's Doaba region which has 23 out of 117 total assembly seats in the border state, Congress may get around 35% vote share with 13-15 seats, SAD-BSP may get 26% vote share with 7-9 seats, AAP may get 25% vote share with 0-2 seats, BJP+ may bag 4% vote share with just 0-1 seats while others may get 10% vote share but may not win any seat, according to India TV-Ground Zero Opinion Poll.

In the Malwa region which has 69 assembly seats, AAP and Congress may witness a fierce battle.

Talking about vote share, Congress may get 31% and win 20-24 seats, SAD may get 23% and between 16-20 seats, AAP may get 35% and between 24-28 seats, BJP+ may get 2% with 0-2 seats while others may get 9% and 1-3 seats.

It seems to be a multipolar fight in Punjab where Congress is still likely to emerge as the single largest party but may fall just short of majority, while SAD-BSP and AAP may fight for the second and BJP+ may emerge as a distant third.

Unlike the 2017 assembly election in Punjab, this time, BJP is contesting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress after he resigned from the grand old party amid a power battle with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu.

