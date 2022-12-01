Gujarat Assembly election: Vansda BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel allegedly attacked; police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP candidate was allegedly assaulted.

Gujarat Assembly election: Vansda BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours on Thursday.

“BJP candidate was allegedly attacked. 4-5 vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Investigation underway,” said SP Navsari.

Patel was attacked when he was returning to home from Chikhali when 30 to 40 unknown people attacked him near Jari village and damaged his car. Piyush Patel also suffered severe injuries in the attack and he was admitted to Cortez Hospital.

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray, is taking place today.

Campaigning for the first phase of the elections in the BJP-ruled state ended at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Voting is being held between 8 am and 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.