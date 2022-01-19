Goa: Big boost to TMC in Mapusa as 15 grassroots leaders join party

A day after Goa Trinamool Congress released its first list of candidates, the party inducted over 15 prominent grassroots leaders in Mapusa. The induction took place in the presence of AITC leader and Goa co-in-charge Sourav Chakraborty and Goa TMC leaders Sandeep Vazarkar, Michael Carrasco and Nitesh Pandit. FULL COVERAGE

Most prominent among those who joined Goa TMC on Wednesday are former Municipal election contestant - James D'Souza, former Congress block committee member - Shripad Gatekar, former Congress booth committee member - John Fernandez, well renowned businessman and social worker – Ram Harmalkar, prominent woman activist - Sunita Kandolkar, former Congress booth level worker – Sanjay Sahakar and Maria D’Souza amongst many others.

Welcoming the new members into the party, Michael Carrasco said, " I welcome these new additions into the Goa TMC family. They are all well connected on ground and have worked relentlessly for Goenkars. I am sure they will further strengthen Goa TMC in Mapusa. Goa TMC wholeheartedly welcomes the young and dynamic leaders into the party fold and hopes to work in complete collaboration with them to usher in a ‘New Dawn’ in Goa."