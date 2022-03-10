Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2022 LIVE: Tough battle between BJP, BSP, RLD

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2022 LIVE

Fatehpur Sikri election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Fatehpur Sikri Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress, BJP, RLD and BSP. Fatehpur Sikri comes under the Agra district. It is one of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

For the 2022 elections, the candidates from Fatehpur Sikri include Congress' Hemant Chahar, BJP's Choudhary Babulal, RLD's Brijesh Chahar, BSP's Mukesh Kumar.

In 2017, the Fatehpur Sikri assembly seat had 3,38,265 registered voters. Of the total, 1,84,085 were male and 1,54,180 were female voters.

The constituency had 7 candidates for assembly seat contention. Total 312 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janta Party, Fatehpur Sikri was one of them. The election for the Fatehpur Sikri seat was comfortably won by Bharatiya Janta Party's Udaybhan Singh defeating Bahujan Samaj Party's Surajpal Singh by a huge margin of 52,337 votes.

Polling on the Fatehpur Sikri assembly constituency was held on February 10, 2022.