Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Updates: Can BJP retain UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; Congress Punjab?

Exit Poll LIVE 2022: As the last phase of the 7-phase assembly elections in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - concludes today (Monday, March 7), the wait from here is now for March 10 - the day when results will be announced. Ahead of the result day, India TV-Ground Zero Research team conducted exit poll to gauge the mood of people in these states, predict which party may have an edge over the other. Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand were held in single-phase and concluded on February 14, Punjab on February 20. Manipur polls were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 while the Uttar Pradesh election was held in 7 phases between February 10 to March 7. Excluding Punjab, the BJP is in power in all other four states. So will BJP be able to retain power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur? Can Congress retain Punjab or there is going to be a change? Let's see what exit polls can predict. Follow updates here.