Monday, March 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling on 54 seats across 9 districts underway; 613 candidates in the fray
Live now

UP Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling on 54 seats across 9 districts underway; 613 candidates in the fray

The campaigning in the last phase reached its crescendo with Prime Minister Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts. Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for three assembly constituencies of Cantt, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2022 7:18 IST
UP Election phase 7 voting
Image Source : PTI

UP Election phase 7 voting LIVE Updates

Voting for the seventh and the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday, with 613 candidates in the fray on 54 seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi. The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several state ministers will be decided in this round, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on the Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm. The districts going to the polls in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

Live updates : UP Phase 7 Voting

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 07, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: PM Modi urges voters to vote

  • Mar 07, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Polling begins

    Polling on 54 seats across 9 districts begins

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Mock polling underway in Azamgarh

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Mock polling underway in Varanasi

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Security arrangements

    • Over 60,000 police personnel and 845 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed during the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 
    • A total of 701 localities have been marked as vulnerable in the seventh phase, while 3,359 polling places have been considered as critical
    • 78 Pink Booths (women booths) have been arranged to motivate women to vote, and 12 women inspectors or sub-inspectors and 216 women constables or head constables have been deployed
    • All 12,205 polling stations will be covered by the CAPF. Uttar Pradesh has received 845 companies of CAPF
    • According to officials, a CAPF company usually has an operational strength of around 70-80 personnel. Out of these, 778 companies have been engaged for booth duty and six companies have been engaged for EVM security duty
    • The others have been assigned law and order duties, and postings on international and inter-state barriers
    • Duties of 6,662 inspectors or sub-inspectors and 53,424 head constables or constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police have been fixed, along with 19 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary
  • Mar 07, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: How many polling booths have been set up?

    Voting will be held at 12,205 polling stations and 23,535 polling booths in 177 police station areas

     

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Which are the key constituencies?

    The key constituencies in this phase include Azamgarh, Mau, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt and Gyanpur

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Which districts will go to polls?

    Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra are the districts where polling will be held today

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: What is the time for polling?

    The polling will commence at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: The relevance of Varanasi Parliamentary constituency

    Varanasi is the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he concluded his two-day visit recently holding public meetings, and also held an interaction with the people belonging to various backgrounds in the city.

    Interestingly, the BJP, in its election campaign, highlighted the law and order situation in the state and underlined the need for don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari to remain imprisoned.

  • Mar 07, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: Who is contesting against whom?

    • Anil Rajbhar is up against Arvind Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party from the Shivpur Assembly constituency
    • Ravindra Jaiswal is contesting from Varanasi North
    • Neelkanth Tiwari is up against Samajwadi Party's Kishan Dixit, a priest of Mrityunjay Mahadev, from the Varanasi South seat
    • Rama Shankar Singh Patel is contesting from Madihan seat
    • BJP's Saurabh Srivastava is up against Samajwadi Party's Pooja Yadav from the Varanasi Cantonment seat
    • Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari is contesting from Mau seat on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket against BJP's Ashok Singh and BSP's Bheem Rajbhar
    • Dara Singh Chauhan, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, who quit the BJP weeks ahead of the commencement of the UP polls and joined the Samajwadi Party, has been fielded from the Ghosi seat of Mau district
    • The BJP has kept its faith in MLA and wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Alka Rai to bag the party the Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur district
    • Krishna Pratap Singh who is a former BJP MP is confronting Lucky Yadav of the Samajwadi Party from on the Malhni seat of Jaunpur
    • The Samajwadi Party has fielded sitting MLA Shailendra Yadav Lalai in Shahganj in the Jaunpur district
  • Mar 07, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Phase 7 Voting: How many voters for final phase?

    In the last phase of UP Assembly elections as many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News