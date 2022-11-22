Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP's Pabubha Manek retain Dwarka assembly seat?

Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP's Pabubha Manek retain Dwarka assembly seat?

Candidates in the fray for Dwarka Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Nakum Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai from AAP, Pabubha Manek from BJP.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2022 20:45 IST
Gujarat Election 2022, Dwarka assembly constituency
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP's Pabubha Manek retain Dwarka assembly seat?

Gujarat Election 2022: Dwarka is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Dwarka Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

Candidates in the fray for the Dwarka Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Nakum Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai from AAP, Pabubha Manek from BJP. 

The Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Dwarka seat in Gujarat. 

In 2017, Pabubha Manek of the BJP won the Dwarka seat by defeating Congress' Ahir Meraman Markhi. 

Previous MLAs from Gujarat's Dwarka assembly seat 

Year MLA Party
2017 Pabubha Manek BJP
2012 Pabubha Manek BJP
2007 Pabubha Manek BJP
2002 Pabubha Manek Congress
1998 Pabubha Manek Independent
1995 Pabubha Manek Independent
1990 Pabubha Manek Independent
1988 VR Nathabhai Congress
1985 Pabari Jamnadas Gokaldas Independent
1980 Trivedi Lilaben Gaurishankar Congress
1975 Goriya Markhi Jethabhai Congress
1972 Goriya Markhi Jethabhai Congress
1967 KG Raichura Congress
1962 Haridas Jamnadas Kanani Congress

Full Coverage on Gujarat Assembly Elections

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News