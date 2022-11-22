Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP's Pabubha Manek retain Dwarka assembly seat?

Gujarat Election 2022: Dwarka is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is a part of the Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, the Dwarka Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for the Dwarka Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat are Nakum Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai from AAP, Pabubha Manek from BJP.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Dwarka seat in Gujarat.

In 2017, Pabubha Manek of the BJP won the Dwarka seat by defeating Congress' Ahir Meraman Markhi.

Previous MLAs from Gujarat's Dwarka assembly seat