BTM Layout Elections 2023: Congress seeks its fourth term as it wrestles BJP

BTM Layout Elections 2023: BTM Layout Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. This Assembly constituency is in the Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka. It is also a part of the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, it is a general category assembly seat. During the delimitation exercise of 2008, BTM constituency was created with some portions of the old Jayanagar constituency.

BTM Layout, which is known as the gateway to the IT hub in Bengaluru, has undergone many rapid changes due to the IT sector boom in the area. This is also known for restaurants, shopping malls and paying guest accommodation for students and IT employees. This constituency also hosts slums like Ejipura and NS Palya. This is known for being the city’s most dreaded traffic-congested area.

Major issues of BTM Layout

The residents of the BTM Layout Assembly constituency continue to face significant problems with traffic jams, slums without adequate infrastructure, and garbage issues. The residents are also facing water issues apart from other infrastructure issues.

Major candidates in fray

This seat can be called the stronghold of Congress as the grand old party has won this constituency for three consecutive terms and this time too the party is seeking its fourth term. However, the BJP, JDS and other parties are also hopeful.

For this seat, Congress has given its party ticket to incumbent MLA Ramalinga Reddy from this constituency. Reddy was earlier fielded by the party from the BTM Layout seat in 2018, 2013 and 2008 Assembly polls. The leader each time won the seat by a comfortable margin against his opponents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given the ticket to Sridhar Reddy. In the 2018 elections, Lallesh Reddy was the BJP candidate from this constituency, Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Srinivas Reddy from this seat, while the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded Venkatesh.

2018 Assembly elections

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congres candidate Ramalinga Reddy won this seat by defeating BJP's Lallesh Reddy with a margin of 20,478 votes. The 2018 election was Ramalinga Reddy’s third consecutive win from the BTM Layout seat. According to the Election Commission, Ramalinga Reddy received 67,085 votes whereas Lallesh Reddy got 46,607 votes.

2023 Karnataka elections

The election to the 224-member Legislative Assembly in Karnataka will be held on May 10 while the results for the high-stake polls will be declared on May 13.

