Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Can BJP retain Bilaspur constituency with new candidate

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Tough fight in Bilaspur constituency

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Bilaspur Assembly constituency, is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is a segment of Hamirpur Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP MLA Subhash Thakur represents the constituency in the assembly.

In the 2017 assembly election, he defeated Congress candidate Bumber Thakur by 6862 votes.

It is a high-stakes constituency for BJP because it is home to BJP president JP Nadda. Nadda was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative

Assembly in the election of 1993 from Bilaspur. He was re-elected in 1993 and 1998. He was Bilaspur MLA till 2007.

The seat keeps swinging from BJP to Congress. In 2012, Congress leader Bumber Thakur defeated BJP candidate Suresh Chandel, by 5141 votes.

In 2022, BJP, smelling trouble, changed hits candidate and gave a ticket to Trilok Jamwal, while Congress batted for its old guard Bumber Thakur.

List of Candidates for Bilaspur poll battle 2022

Candidate Party Criminal Cases Education Age

Amar Nath BSP 0 10th Pass 60

Amar Singh AAP 1 Graduate 49

Bumber Thakur INC 2 Graduate 55

Trilok Jamwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 48

Voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Click here to read latest update on Himachal Pradesh elections