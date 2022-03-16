Bhagwant Mann to be sworn-in as Punjab CM in Khatkar Kalan today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: AAP MP and Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann

Highlights Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister of the state today.

His swearing in ceremony will take place in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's birthplace Khatkar Kalan.

In a video address, Mann yesterday invited people for the ceremony that will take place at 12:30 pm.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister of the state today in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's birthplace and village, Khatkar Kalan. Mann invited the people of Punjab to 'jointly take an oath as CM' with him in Khatkar Kalan.

In a video shared by him on Twitter, he urged all women to wear yellow scarves or dupattas, and men to wear a yellow turban. "Let's all together create the Punjab of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji's dreams. I invite you all to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday, March 16", Mann wrote.

Preparations are already underway for Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony today. The ceremony will take place in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. An area of nearly 100 acres is being used for the ceremony.

Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: On duty Police personnel during a meeting at the venue where AAPs Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab CM.

According to AAP, apart from Kejriwal, no other Chief Minister of any state will be present in the swearing-in of Bhagwant Mann.

Similarly, no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for this oath-taking ceremony. Only AAP leaders and local leaders of Punjab will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Bhagwant Mann won the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections from the Dhuri constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. Mann was announced as AAP's chief ministerial candidate on January 18 this year . AAP claimed the decision was taken after the party conducted phone polls to decide the CM candidate.