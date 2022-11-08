Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh election: Can BJP come to power again in Baijnath Assembly Constituency?

Himachal Pradesh election: Can BJP come to power again in Baijnath Assembly Constituency?

Baijnath Assembly Election 2022: In 2017, Mulkh Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kishori Lal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12669 votes.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2022 14:17 IST
Baijnath Assembly Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Polling in Baijnath will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.

Baijnath Assembly Election 2022: Baijnath Assembly which falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress candidate Kishori Lal and BJP's Mulkraj Premi this year. 

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Mulkh Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kishori Lal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12669 votes.

Polling in Baijnath will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News