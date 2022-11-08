Himachal Pradesh election: Can BJP come to power again in Baijnath Assembly Constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Polling in Baijnath will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.

Baijnath Assembly Election 2022 : Baijnath Assembly which falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha Constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress candidate Kishori Lal and BJP's Mulkraj Premi this year.

In 2017, Mulkh Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kishori Lal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12669 votes.

Polling in Baijnath will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.