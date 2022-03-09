Election results 2022: Here's how and where you can check assembly poll results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Election results 2022: How to check poll results

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Here’s how you can check assembly election results 2022

The poll results can be checked at the India TV website https://www.indiatvnews.com/ and https://www.indiatvnews.com/elections.

You can also live stream the results at the India TV Youtube page.

Results can also be checked at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website i.e. eciresults.nic.in.

It can also be checked at Voter Helpline App which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. The counting will begin at 8 am in all five states, following COVID-19 guidelines.