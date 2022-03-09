Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
  Election results 2022: Here's how and where you can check assembly poll results

Election results 2022: Here's how and where you can check assembly poll results

A total of 690 assembly constituencies in five states have voted over the next two months.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2022 21:20 IST
Election results 2022: How to check poll results

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). 

Here’s how you can check assembly election results 2022 

The poll results can be checked at the India TV website https://www.indiatvnews.com/ and https://www.indiatvnews.com/elections

You can also live stream the results at the India TV Youtube page

Results can also be checked at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website i.e. eciresults.nic.in

It can also be checked at Voter Helpline App which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. The counting will begin at 8 am in all five states, following COVID-19 guidelines.

