Who is Saryu Roy, the man who defeated Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Revenge is a dish best served cold. There is barely a more appropriate example to that saying than ex-BJP leader Saryu Roy coming back to down CM Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur East constituency in Jharkhand. Saryu Roy, a former BJP stalwart in the state of Jharkhand, was refused a ticket from the Jamshedpur West constituency before the Assembly elections in 2019. This led to a bitter breakup between the party and Saryu Roy and the latter decided to fight the election as an independent candidate, and what more, against Raghubar Das himself in the Jamshedpur East constituency.

Who is Saryu Roy?

Saryu Roy served as a minister of Food and Supply Department in the BJP led government in the state of Jharkhand. He was elected to Jharkhand assembly in December 2014 from Jamshedpur-West constituency for the second time after defeating his nearest rival Banna Gupta by a margin of over 10,000 votes. He was first elected as an MLA from Jamshedpur-West constituency in 2005. He lost the 2009 assembly seat by a narrow margin of around 3000 votes to the then INC candidate Banna Gupta. Prior to this, in the undivided Bihar he served as an MLC for a six-year term from 1998 to 2004.

Rai is known for his crusade against corruption. He exposed the Fodder Scam in Bihar which led to jail sentences for many senior politicians, including the then Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also exposed the corruption of over Rs. 8000 crores in the Iron Ore Mines allotment scam under the then Chief Minister of Jharkhand Madhu Koda.

Sarju Rai was born on 16 July 1951. He completed his high school education up to class XI at Block Headquarter Itarhi and was awarded National Merit Scholarship after passing matriculation exam conducted by Bihar School Examination Board in 1966. He is a graduate in Physics from Science College, Patna. He also holds a master's degree in the same subject with Spectroscopy as special paper from Patna University in 1970-72 batch.