Vellore Lok Sabha elections: Counting of votes under way, AIADMK leads

Counting of votes for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency began at 8 am on Friday at a centre set up on the premises of an engineering college. Ruling AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam is leading by 6,000 votes and his DMK rival DM Kathir Anand is trailing.

The poll to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat, originally scheduled to be held in April alongside some other seats in Tamil Nadu, was cancelled following tax raids here and cash seizures.

Fresh polling was held on August 5. The constituency has 14.32 lakh voters spread in six Assembly segments and 71.51 per cent votes were polled. The EVMs, the control units and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices were moved to Ranipet engineering college premises after the polls.

The votes are being counted in a tight security environment which includes the deployment of 70 CCTV cameras on the college premises, 35 km from here.

The result is expected to be out by the afternoon and will decide if the AIADMK retains the seat or arch-rival DMK wrests it.

AIADMK's A C Shanmugam (chief of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, an ally of the ruling party) and DMK's D M Kathir Anand are the key contenders of the total 28 candidates in the fray.

