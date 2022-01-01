Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest assembly elections

Highlights UP CM likely to contest assembly polls this year

The seat has not been decided yet

Assembly polls are due to be held in 5 states including UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

UP Election Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

In a candid conversation with reporters in Lucknow, Yogi said "I will contest the assembly elections." "The party will decide from which seat I will contest the upcoming polls," he added.

The news comes in the midst of cut-throat election campaigning to win a majority in the state assembly. Yogi also said that in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP highlighted the failures of the then SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh but this time the party will highlight the work done by the BJP party in the state.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur metro stretch, takes ride along with CM Yogi

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath suffering from fever of renaming places, says Asaduddin Owaisi