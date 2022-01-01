Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest assembly elections

Highlights
- UP CM likely to contest assembly polls this year
- The seat has not been decided yet
- Assembly polls are due to be held in 5 states including UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur
UP Election Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest in the upcoming assembly election in the state.
In a candid conversation with reporters in Lucknow, Yogi said "I will contest the assembly elections." "The party will decide from which seat I will contest the upcoming polls," he added.
The news comes in the midst of cut-throat election campaigning to win a majority in the state assembly. Yogi also said that in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP highlighted the failures of the then SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh but this time the party will highlight the work done by the BJP party in the state.
Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur metro stretch, takes ride along with CM Yogi
Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath suffering from fever of renaming places, says Asaduddin Owaisi