Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest assembly elections

On being asked from which seat he will contest the election, he said "the party will decide from which seat I will contest the upcoming assembly election."

Ruchi Kumar Edited by: Ruchi Kumar
Lucknow Updated on: January 02, 2022 0:04 IST
UP elections 2022, uttar pradesh elections, yogi adityanath, BJP, samajawadi party, akhilesh yadav
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest assembly elections

Highlights

  • UP CM likely to contest assembly polls this year
  • The seat has not been decided yet
  • Assembly polls are due to be held in 5 states including UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

UP Election Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

In a candid conversation with reporters in Lucknow, Yogi said "I will contest the assembly elections." "The party will decide from which seat I will contest the upcoming polls," he added. 

The news comes in the midst of cut-throat election campaigning to win a majority in the state assembly. Yogi also said that in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP highlighted the failures of the then SP-led government in Uttar Pradesh but this time the party will highlight the work done by the BJP party in the state. 

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur metro stretch, takes ride along with CM Yogi

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath suffering from fever of renaming places, says Asaduddin Owaisi

 

 

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News