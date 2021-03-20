Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu polls 2021: BJP to release its own manifesto

Though a minor partner in the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is planning to release its own manifesto, which will talk about schemes and development projects implemented by the Union Government in the state as well as those to come.

The party is contesting only 20 seats of the 234-member Assembly, for which polling will be held in a single phase on April 6.

Earlier, the state's ruling AIADMK had released its election manifesto announcing several sops to woo voters including six free LPG cylinders and at least one government job per household.

BJP General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi said that the AIADMK's manifesto has explained the NDA's vision for the development and welfare of the state. "But, despite being a minor partner in the alliance, BJP will release a manifesto for Tamil Nadu," he said.

Another BJP leader said that people know that with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, several development projects especially for Tamil Nadu can be approved and implemented. "A BJP manifesto will tell people about the Modi government's development plans for Tamil Nadu. Development of the state was taken care in the Union Budget presented last month with the approval of road infrastructure and other projects," he said.

He said that the manifesto will focus on new infrastructure and development projects, Tamil pride, and a new welfare scheme for the state from Union Government.

The BJP, which has zero members in the current Tamil Nadu Assembly, trying to win the maximum seats it has got in the alliance and fielded senior leaders of the state.

