Rajasthan Gram Panchayat election dates announced, voting to take place on these dates. Details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan gram panchayat election dates announced.

Rajasthan's state election commission has announced the dates for the remaining 3848 gram panchayats elections. The election will be conducted in four phase. According to the Rajashtan State election commission, the voting will be held in four phases on these dates:

Rajasthan Gram Panchayat election dates announced: key takeaways

September 28, October 3 and 6 and 10 for Panch and Sarpanch posts

Elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad will be held separately.

The voting time will be from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Public notification for the election is expected to be released on September 16.

The election to the remaining 3848 gram panchayats post were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 20.

Election symbols will also be alloted on September 20.

For first phase, the counting of votes will take place on September 28 at the Panchayat headquarters.

As elections will be held in 4 phases, the counting of votes for each phase will be held on the same day of their respective election dates.

