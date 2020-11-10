MP By-Election Result, Live Streaming: When and where to watch counting of votes

Image Source : INDIA TV MP By-Election Result, Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The counting of votes for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 am today. The by-elections were held on November 3, for in 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is locked in a close contest with Congress. A total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the by-polls which were contested by 355 candidates, including 12 ministers.

India TV brings you the live coverage of Madhya Pradesh by-election results today on counting day.

When will MP by-election results be declared?

The results the Madhya Pradesh by-poll results will be declared on Tuesday, November 10.

When will the counting of votes begin?

The counting of votes began at 8 am today

