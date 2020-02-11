Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Moti Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Moti Nagar Constituency Results | LIVE

In Moti Nagar assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shiv Charan Goel is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subhash Sachdeva and Congress' Ramesh Popli. Shiv Charan Goel is the sitting MLA of Moti Nagar constituency. In 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Shiv Charan Goel had defeated BJP candidate by a comfortable margin. Goel secured 53 per cent of the votes polled while the BJP candidate could only muster 39 per cent of votes. The winning margin was of more that 15,000 votes.

Moti Nagar legislative assembly constituency: Number Crunch

Moti Nagar is Delhi Assembly Constituency number 25. As per the latest data, there are 1,62,955 voters in Moti Nagar constituency. Out of these, 57 per cent are men while 47 per cent are women. Moti Nagar assembly constituency falls under New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for Moti Nagar in current elections took place on February 8.

Voter turnout in Moti Nagar was 61.81 per cent.

