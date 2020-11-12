Image Source : FILE 'Only God knows how long will this illusion last': Manoj Jha's jibe at Nitish's CM 'dream'

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said that the JD(U) chief was dreaming of becoming the chief minister after managing just 40 seats in Bihar. Jha wondered "how long will the illusion last" if Nitish takes over the reins of the state again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered at least 74 seats on its side while the JD(U) pocketed only 43 seats. The saffron party has earned the "big brother" tag for the first time in Bihar, while the Nitish Kumar-led party's numbers have slumped. However, the top BJP leadership has maintained that its loyalty was for Nitish Kumar and he would become the chief minister. If all goes well, this will be Kumar's fourth straight term, and seventh oath in 15 years.

"Public is indeed the master but look at the condition they've placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it is decisively against you. If you still get the post, only god knows how long will this illusion last," Jha told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar set to become longest serving Chief Minister of Bihar, swearing-in next week

According to PTI, Nitish Kumar was expected to take oath on or after Monday next week before which he will send his resignation to the governor since his current tenure expires at the end of November. The JD(U) is getting full backing of the NDA, including the BJP, which has outperformed the party in the polls. Other NDA constituents including former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Bollywood technician-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni's VIP won four seats each in the election.

Kumar is known for weighing his options carefully before making any move. He comes across as a risk-taker who has not shied away from going against the tide.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar and his journey: Up and down the ladder

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage