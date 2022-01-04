Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Manipur, Tripura today

Highlights In Manipur, Modi will inaugurate 'augmentation of Senapati district headquarter water supply scheme'

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital in Imphal

Modi will launch multiple projects under the "Imphal Smart City Mission"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects in the two states. According to the information shared by the prime minister's office, PM Modi will launch 22 projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal while in Agartala, he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives.

PM Modi in Manipur, Tripura today - Complete schedule

In Manipur Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore. These projects relate to diverse sectors including road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skill development, and art and culture.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stones for the construction of five national highway projects to be built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of over 110 km will be a major step to improving road connectivity in the region

Another key project that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of a steel bridge built over Barak river on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This bridge will be inaugurated by PM Modi

He will also dedicate to the people of Manipur 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crores for boosting mobile connectivity

The PMO said Modi's endeavour to provide clean drinking water to every household will get a boost with the inauguration of drinking water supply projects in the state. These include the Rs 280 crore worth water transmission system of Thoubal multipurpose project

Another project built at the cost of Rs 65 crore will provide safe drinking water to residents of 10 habitations of Tamenglong district

Modi will also inaugurate "augmentation of Senapati district headquarter water supply scheme" built at a cost of Rs 51 crore

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital in Imphal worth around Rs 160 crore. It has been built on PPP basis. This cancer hospital will greatly benefit the people of the state in reducing the out of the pocket expenditure as they otherwise have to go outside the state for availing cancer-related diagnostic and treatment services

The PMO said he will also inaugurate a 200-bedded Covid hospital at Kiyamgei which has been built for about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the DRDO

As part of his efforts for the rejuvenation and transformation of Indian cities, Modi will launch multiple projects under the "Imphal Smart City Mission".

He will inaugurate three projects of the mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), development of western riverfront on Imphal river (Phase I) and development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I). The ICCC will provide a variety of technology-based services in the city, including traffic management, solid waste management and city surveillance

Other development projects under the mission will boost tourism and local economy and provide employment opportunities

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the entre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) to be built at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. This project is the biggest PPP initiative in the state and will provide a boost to the information technology sector, besides creating employment opportunities in the state

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana. The idea of such a cultural institute of Manipur in Haryana was first mooted in 1990 but it could not materialize for the last many years. The institute will be built at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore and will promote the rich art and culture of the state, the PMO said

Many projects aimed at providing infrastructural support in health and education sectors for holistic development of the minority communities will also be launched

To strengthen the handloom industry in the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone of two projects

In Tripura, Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives, "Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools"

The terminal building, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the prime minister's endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country.

The "Project Mission 100" of Vidyajyoti schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing high and higher secondary schools with the state of art facilities and quality education.

The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years.

The PMO said "Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana" aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level.

The key sectors selected for this are household tap connections, domestic electricity connections, all-weather roads, functional toilets for every household, recommended immunisation for every child and participation of women in self-help groups among others.

The scheme will incentivise the villages for achieving the benchmark standards for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among the villages to improve the service delivery at grassroots.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | PM Modi can't claim to be 'fakir' after Rs 12 crore car in his cavalcade: Sanjay Raut