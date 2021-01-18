Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections Results Live: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections began on Monday morning at amid tight security. The counting is being held with COVID-19 protocols in place. There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra took place on a peaceful note on Friday. Polling covered 34 districts barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts.

According to the Maharashtra State Election Commissioner UPS Madan, there are 20,000-odd seats where members have already been elected unopposed. At least 14 Thane district villages have boycotted the gram panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Popatrao Pawar leads in Hiware Bazar of Ahmednagar

In Hiware Bazar Nagar Tehsil, Popatrao Pawar leads by 7-0. Popatrao Pawar is the farmer sarpanch of Hiware Bazar, a gram panchayat in Ahmednagar district. Popatrao Pawar was hanoured with the Padmi Shri last year for his contribution towards transforming his panchayat.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena leads in 278 seats. The Shiv Sena has taken the lead in 278 seats and BJP in 257. The Nationalist Congress Party is leading in 218 seats, while the Congress in 124. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray is ahead in five seats.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The gram panchayats are considered the third tier of governance. Elections for them are not held on party lines, using party symbols. Candidates are allotted election symbols from a list of free symbols.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Results: Members elected unopposed to around 20,000 seats

According to a PTI report, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner UPS Madan on Thursday said that there are 20,000-odd of the 27,920 seats where members have already been elected unopposed.