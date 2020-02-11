Krishna Nagar Constituency Result LIVE:

Krishna Nagar Constituency Result LIVE: The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency, once considered a BJP stronghold, is set to witness a fierce battle between the BJP, AAP and Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency lies in the East Delhi district.

The AAP has given its ticket to sitting MLA SK Bagga. The BJP has declared Dr Anil Goyal as its candidate, while Congress nominated Dr Ashok Kumar Walia. S. K. Bagga from AAP was the winner of this constituency during Delhi Assembly Election 2015. BJP has won this constituency five times in the previous Delhi elections. AAP and INC have been winners once each.

Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,17,361 eligible electors, of which 1,13,713 were male, 1,03,645 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 18 candidates.