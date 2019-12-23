Tamar constituency results live updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Tamar constituency result: Reeta Devi is leading

Tamar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Ranchi district of Jharkhand and is part of the South Chhotanagpur division. Tamar is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 71.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.13%.

For the upcoming election, BJP has nominated Reeta Devi while the JMM has Vikas Kumar Munda.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Vikash Kumar Munda of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 26006 votes which was 19.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 42.87% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JDU won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 1,471 votes which was 1.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.38% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.