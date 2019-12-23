Chaibasa Constituency result live updates

Chaibasa Constituency result: Deepak Birua is leading

Chaibasa, is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and is part of the Kolhan division. Chaibasa is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 20.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Deepak Birua of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 34715 votes which was 24.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 48.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7,548 votes which was 7.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 29.4% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.