DDC Elections: Peaceful voting in 4th phase, over 50 per cent turnout recorded

State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma on Monday informed that the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 50.8 per cent voter turnout. The SEC said that a large number of people came out to cast their votes in the fourth phase of DDC polls.

Long queues were seen right from the morning despite severe cold conditions in the Kashmir division and in the hilly areas of Jammu division.

Polling was largely peaceful in the 34 constituencies of DDC, including 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division. A total of 3,64,527 voters (including 195206 males and 169321 females) voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils, the SEC said.

He informed that out of those who voted, 1,19,733 were from Kashmir division and 2,44,794 from Jammu division. He also said that polling was held on 1,916 polling stations, including 1,129 from Kashmir division and 787 in Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 69.31 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 75.42 per cent, followed by Doda district at 75.03 per cent. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was seen in Udhampur district which recorded 59.90 per cent polling.

The Kashmir division recorded an average turnout of 31.95 per cent. Ganderbal district recorded the highest polling at 56.28 per cent, followed by Baramulla at 47.43 per cent and Bandipora at 45.22 per cent.

Giving the district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 44.35 per cent, followed by Budgam at 38.04 per cent, Anantnag at 27.04 per cent, Kulgam at 8.73 per cent, Pulwama at 6.70 per cent and Shopian at 1.96 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 71.97 per cent was recorded in Samba, followed by 71.80 per cent in Jammu, 71.22 per cent in Rajouri, 70.32 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.39 per cent in Ramban, 62.67 in Reasi, and 61.23 per cent in Kathua.

Further, he said that counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies, which went to the polls in the fourth phase, is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and the results shall be declared shortly.