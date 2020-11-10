Hasanpur Assembly Election Result 2020: Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap ahead in initial trends

Image Source : INDIA TV Hasanpur Assembly Election Result 2020

Hasanpur Assembly Election Result 2020: The key contest in Hasanpur Assembly is between RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav, JDU's Raj Kumar Rai and LJP's Manish Kumar. Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad and Bihar's former health minister, contested in the recently conlcuded assembly polls from Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district. Tej Pratap filed his nomination on October 13. He was accompanied by his younger brother and Rashtriya Janata Dal's CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav and senior party leaders Jagadanad Singh and Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

9:03: Tej Pratap Yadav leading from Hasanpur seat in initial trends

08:02: Counting of votes begins on Hasanpur seat

Tej Pratap Yadav election history

Tej Pratap in 2015 was elected from the Mahua legislative seat. However, for the upcoming polls, Pratap was in search of a safe seat since there was a speculation that his former wife Aishwarya Rai may challenge him on a JD-U ticket.

Hasanpur is a Yadav-dominated seat, which perhaps seems to be the reason why Tej Pratap Yadav chose to contest in the forthcoming election. The contest at Hasanpur assembly segment is likely to be interesting since Tej Pratap is pitted against Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray.

Hasanpur Assembly Seat previous results

Assembly Election Result of 2010 and 2015. Both in 2010 and 2020, Janata Dal (United) Raj Kumar Ray won the seat.

Bihar Assembly Election for 243 Assembly seats were held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

