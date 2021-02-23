Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 Results LIVE: BJP wins 24 wards in Rajkot

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 Results LIVE: Counting underway amid tight security

Gujarat Municipal Election 2021 Results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes polled in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat is currently underway amid tight security. Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21). Counting centres have been set up in the six cities. All the six civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots.

Vadodara: BJP wins 11 seats, Congress gets 7

BJP wins three, Congress 1 in Ward number-13 in Vadodara

In Jamnagar, BJP wins 3 seats and Congress wins 1

As per the state election commission, of the 34 seats where results have been declared in the six corporations, BJP has won 27 seats and Congress 7.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation: BJP wins 3 seats, and Congress 1

BJP leading in Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj & Navrangpura wards. Congress ahead in Dariapur and Chandkheda wards. AIMIM is leading in Behrampura

BJP wins two seats in Ahmedabad, four in Rajkot and 3 in Bhavnagar; Congress wins 1 seat in Bhavnagar

Congress panel of four councillors wins in Ward no. 1 in Vadodara

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation: BJP leading in 51 seats, Congress in 5 seats

Counting underway at multiple centres in six cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

All the six civic bodies -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar are being currently ruled by the BJP.

Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.