Election flying squad seizes 21 tonnes of onions in Tamil Nadu

Election flying squad officials on Sunday seized 21 tonnes of onion from a vehicle near Sirkazhi in the district. The seizure was effected during vehicle checks carried out to monitor large scale movement of cash and other articles in the district ahead of the local body polls scheduled to be held on December 27 in the state.

Chennai Published on: December 22, 2019 20:31 IST
The onions being transported from Maharashtra to a trader in the district were seized as the lorry driver could not produce supporting documents. The vehicle was handed over to the police. 

