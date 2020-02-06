Image Source : PTI A mid BJP's efforts to make Shaheen Bagh a poll issue, campaigning for Delhi elections ends (image used for representational purpose only)

Marked by the BJP aggressively pushing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hardselling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday.

In their final electioneering push, the three key parties made last ditch efforts to seek votes and slugged it out over issues ranging from the amended citizenship law, appeasement politics and unemployment.

The campaign ended at 6 pm on Thursday, ahead of voting on Saturday.

On the last day of the campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took out three roadshows at Seelampur in northeast Delhi, and Hari Nagar and Madipur in west Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took out a 'padayatra' in his Patparganj constituency in east Delhi.

The BJP, which started the campaign with a focus on the development work done by the Centre for the national capital, took a sharp turn and made Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in southeast Delhi, its main poll plank.

The saffron party's campaign saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi address two rallies while Home Minister Amit Shah addressed many more. BJP President J P Nadda and Yogi Adityanath were also in full throttle over the Shaheen Bagh.

