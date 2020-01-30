Image Source : FILE Delhi Assembly polls: Top 3 issues that may find place in BJP manifesto to be released on Friday

The Delhi BJP manifesto due to be released on Friday is likely to focus on three issues: residence for jhuggis, Yamuna riverfront and a pollution-free Delhi. This comes after the BJP launched 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav', a drive to seek people's suggestions for its manifesto.

Slum free Delhi

'Jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan' (every slum will be replaced by a pucca house) is one of BJP's key poll promises that is likely to find place on its manifesto on Friday. Though it is a Central scheme, the BJP seeks to repackage it for the Delhi polls on February 8.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been closely involved with BJP's campaigning in Delhi, has already stated that the Central government will provide flats even to the tenants in slum clusters under the 'Jahan jhuggi wahan makaan' scheme.

At least 10 lakh people are expected to benefit from it, which the BJP is likely to highlight in its manifesto. Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had told IANS, "Wherever there is a slum, the poor will get a two-room house under the housing scheme. They would be provided all basic facilities such as gas and water connection and toilets. Also, no one will die out in the cold."

Yamuna riverfront

Another key issue the BJP is likely to project in its manifesto is the promised Yamuna riverfront, something that is promised to take shape in accordance with the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

DDA which comes under BJP-led Centre's Urban Development Ministry, has already embarked on a mission to develop 1,500 hectares of Yamuna riverfront. DDA will take help of experts for landscaping, greening and plantation of the area to restore wetlands and riverine ecosystem.

The Yamuna, which originates in Uttarakhand, covers a 50-km stretch, or 3.6 per cent of its 1,376-km journey, through Delhi. But to clean a dirty Yamuna is a herculean task that both the BJP claims it has taken upon itself. There is a strong chance of it prominently figuring in the Delhi manifesto.

Pollution-free Delhi

Another key issue that the BJP is likely to focus on is pollution. During the peak stubble-burning season, party MP Gautam Gambhir sensed the citizens' anger and set up a massive air purifier in Lajpat Nagar area. Its likely the BJP will make more promises to make Delhi pollution free in its manifesto.

In an interview to IANS, Tiwari said, "We will provide pure tap water in every house, and make all efforts to reduce the air pollution by 70 per cent. We are committed to bringing 5,000 new electric buses and improve the transport connectivity in Delhi with CNG buses.