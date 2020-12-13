Image Source : PTI J&K DDC Polls: Peaceful voting in 6th phase, over 51 per cent turnout recorded

State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma on Sunday informed that the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 51.51 per cent voter turnout. The SEC said that a large number of people participated enthusiastically to cast their votes in the sixth phase of DDC polls despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and some hilly areas of Jammu division.

Polling was largely peaceful in the 31 constituencies of DDC, including 14 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division, the SEC said.

He also said that polling was held on 2,071 polling stations, including 1,208 from Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 68.56 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 76.78 per cent, followed by Rajouri district at 74.03 per cent and Reasi at 74.02 per cent . The lowest turnout in Jammu division was seen in Kathua district which recorded 60.95 per cent polling.

The Kashmir division recorded an average turnout of 31.55 per cent. Ganderbal district recorded the highest polling at 58.45 per cent, followed by Kupwara at 51.08 per cent and Bandipora at 47.66 per cent.

Giving the district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 30.99 per cent, followed by Baramulla at 34.56 per cent, Anantnag at 24.06 per cent, Kulgam at 37.74 per cent, Pulwama at 8.16 per cent and Shopian at 4.60 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 70.01 per cent was recorded in Samba, followed by 72.04 per cent in Udhampur, 71.34 per cent in Ramban, 62.93 per cent in Doda, and 66.32 per cent in Jammu.

Further, he said that counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies, which went to the polls in the sixth phase, is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and the results shall be declared shortly.